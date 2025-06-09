ELV Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Elevance Health, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - ELV
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Elevance Health, Inc. ("Elevance" or "the Company") (NYSE: ELV ) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between April 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 11, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Elevance suffered from a significant rise in the acuity and utilization of its Medicaid members due to the program's redeterminations, because members removed from Medicaid were healthier than those who maintained eligibility. The shift in utilization experienced by the Company was not reflected in its rate negotiations with states or in its financial guidance to investors.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
