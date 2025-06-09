Serving as the core team for asset review and sector research, CoinW Research merges data science with industry expertise to offer insightful evaluations. Its work not only supports the platform's sustainable development but also promotes the health of the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Anchoring Value In a Shifting Market

The early days of blockchain revolved around foundational innovations like Bitcoin and Ethereum-decentralized money and programmable smart contracts. Since its establishment in 2020, CoinW Research has witnessed the market's transformation from speculative "aircoin" phases to a new era emphasizing fundamental value.

Prior to the DeFi wave, the market was heavily influenced by ICOs, many of which prioritized hype over substance. This speculative bubble eventually gave way to the rise of DeFi-introducing practical financial utilities with transparency, composability, and real returns.

CoinW Research emerged early as a value-oriented evaluator, developing its proprietary SCORE model-a comprehensive asset evaluation system that blends quantitative metrics with in-depth sectoral research. The model has become a benchmark for identifying quality assets.

Its methodology evaluates factors like token distribution, vesting policies, and governance models. For example, the Institute's recommendation of MYRO, a Solana-based meme coin, was based on its equitable tokenomics and active community. Its successful platform launch validated the Institute's rigorous review process.

The prevailing industry consensus is clear: sustainable blockchain growth hinges on technological innovation, not speculation. CoinW Research is committed to identifying enduring value and serving as a rational voice in a volatile market.

The SCORE Model: A Holistic Approach to Asset Evaluation

Built on principles of fairness, transparency, and deep market insight, the SCORE model assesses crypto assets across five key dimensions:



Sector & Hype: Tracks market trends while filtering irrational speculation.

Code & Security: Enforces strict security through smart contract audits and code transparency.

Operations & Outreach: Evaluates project fundamentals such as economic models, marketing strategies, user growth, and community engagement to determine sustainability and market vitality.

Resources & Teams: Assesses the experience and network strength of the project team as dual indicators of reliability. Evaluation & Data: Leverages on-chain analytics to reveal a project's real value and activity.

More than just a rating framework, SCORE embodies CoinW Research's philosophy: identify real innovation, manage risk rigorously, and simplify decision-making for users and exchanges alike.

From Strategy to Impact: Practical Success Stories

SCORE is not theoretical-it delivers measurable outcomes. By leveraging this model, CoinW Research identifies promising opportunities ahead of the curve and shields users from high-risk or non-compliant projects.

In 2020, CoinW Research analyzed early capital flows during the DeFi boom and listed top projects like YFI and YFII before they went mainstream-allowing users to ride the liquidity mining trend early. This proactive approach showcases the model's predictive power and the Institute's strategic foresight.

Such results demonstrate CoinW Research's value not just as an analytical team but as a market authority capable of guiding both users and platforms through complex industry cycles.

Staying Ahead: Insight, Independence, and Execution

Over years of experience, CoinW Research has adhered to four core principles: user-first thinking, independent judgment, industry foresight, and strategic execution. It acts as both a rigorous filter for listings and a benchmark in the Web3 space.

When Sushiswap launched its now-famous "liquidity attack" on Uniswap in 2020, the Institute provided timely on-chain analysis, enabling CoinW to become one of the first exchanges to list SUSHI-reinforcing its leadership in data-informed decision-making.

As DeFi evolved, CoinW Research deepened its technical research to help users identify sustainable, long-term opportunities.

Navigating Hype: Caution During the BRC-20 Frenzy

The BRC-20 boom in 2023 marked another speculative phase in the crypto market, as the Ordinals protocol introduced a novel way to inscribe data onto individual satoshis-creating a wave of inscription-based tokens on the Bitcoin network. As hype escalated and a flood of projects emerged, CoinW Research Institute maintained its disciplined approach.

Upholding rigorous standards, the Institute approved only two projects-Ordi and SATS-after comprehensive security audits. This caution proved effective: SATS's market cap skyrocketed from $10 million to over $2 billion, exemplifying the power of quality-over-quantity asset selection.

By filtering out short-term noise and focusing on fundamentals, CoinW Research helps users navigate volatile markets-mitigating the 99% of risks to uncover the 1% of truly valuable opportunities.

Decoding Meme Trends

In 2024, CoinW identified early momentum within the Solana ecosystem, strategically backing meme coins like BOME and SLERF-which ultimately delivered outsized returns.

While the broader market dismissed Pump as a "junk coin factory," CoinW Research recognized the underlying innovation in its auto-launch and burn mechanisms. Projects like MOODENG, which leveraged this infrastructure, gained early support from the Institute.

This contrarian insight reflects CoinW Research's willingness to challenge popular narratives and uncover value in unconventional places.

The Rise of Decentralized AI and Infrastructure Partnerships

In parallel, CoinW Research prioritized the rapidly emerging AI sector, listing projects like ARC and Virtual, which leverage AI to boost blockchain performance. CoinW Research anticipates that future breakthroughs-akin to Uniswap's impact-may arise from decentralized AI protocols.

Supporting public infrastructure also remains a priority. The Institute played a key role in launching Shardeum globally and formed strategic alliances with Solana to revitalize its ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation.

Its team-bringing together Web3 innovation and traditional finance experience-continues to transform conviction into disciplined research and strategic action.

Finding Certainty Amid Market Uncertainty

Over the past five years, CoinW Research Institute has consistently followed the principles of user focus, independence, industry insight, and future planning. It neither blindly chases trends nor remains complacent.

Its success is rooted in a methodology that deeply integrates industry knowledge, data science, and risk management.

In a noisy and chaotic market, truth lies in on-chain data and long-term trends. CoinW Research continues to illuminate the path to value discovery in cryptocurrency with clear-headed rationality.

SOURCE CoinW