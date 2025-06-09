APUS Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

American Public University System is now certified as a Great Place to Work®, a recognition earned through highly positive employee satisfaction.

American Public University System is excited to celebrate over 16,000 graduates at commencement. (PRNewsfoto/American Public University System)

Rising Levels of Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Tell a Compelling Story: The University's Workplace Culture Isn't Just Strong, it's Flourishing

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® , a recognition earned through highly positive employee satisfaction. University employees recently participated in The Trust Index Survey which measures trust, pride, and camaraderie.

"This incredible honor is a powerful testament to the passion, energy, and dedication of our entire University community," said Nuno Fernandes, President of APUS. "Being named a Great Place to Work ® isn't just a badge of pride-it's a clear reflection of our commitment to building a vibrant, purpose-driven culture where top talent thrives, and both our employees and students can strive for extraordinary success."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that American Public University System stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Creating a workplace where people feel valued and heard is a top priority for our university," said Mauricia Blackwell, Vice President of Human Resources. "University employees, who consistently cite feeling engaged and supported, have flexible remote work options and several professional development opportunities."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Visit here to see current job openings at APUS: .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 33-year history and vibrant community of over 155,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ). For more information, visit .

1 APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b8f5ebd0ddddd4ddc1f8d9c8cdcb96dddccd" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE American Public University System

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED