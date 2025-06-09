UNICOM® Systems, Inc. Enriches Enterprise Design Thinking For AI Efforts In System Architect® 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Focus on User Experience (UX) for Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI)

MISSION HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UNICOM Systems, Inc., a division of UNICOM Global, has announced commercial availability of System Architect2025, Update 2, its market-leading enterprise architecture and systems architecture tool. This release features enriched support for Enterprise Design Thinking and User Experience (UX) modeling – key endeavors for organizations determining where to strategically add artificial intelligence (AI) to their business.A new set of Design Thinking tools have been provided – for Problem Framing, capturing Hopes and Fears, Personas, Service Blueprints, and User Experience (UX) Mapping – augmenting support for Customer Journey Maps, Value Streams, Brainstorming, and Ideation diagrams of recent releases -- to support the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe©) 6.0 and other Enterprise Design Thinking techniques.System Architect 2025 also introduces Property-Level Access Control – a major enhancement that forms the foundation of improved workflow of Enterprise Architecture. SA 2025 Update 2 also enhances intelligent auto-import of CSV files, an enabler for easier harvesting of AI-discovered information.System Architect 2025 was initially released in October 2024, with two scheduled updates -- released in January, 2025 and May, 2025. The release series also offers a bevy of customer-suggested enhancements to the rich-client System Architect and web-browser-based sister product SA XT.Enterprise Design Thinking to Strategically Plan AI“Enterprise Architecture is a popular topic at summits on Artificial Intelligence – as it is viewed as a key enabler to understand where to strategically deploy AI in an organization to gain advantage -- and to understand the effects on the organization,” said Lou Varveris, Director of Product Management at UNICOM Systems.“But also at the forefront of EA, and outside of EA – are design thinking approaches that have become popular to understand the customer and user experience, and get a handle on problems and ideas for solutions.”“We see a lot of people using light-weight drawing tools to perform Enterprise Design Thinking techniques, using Problem Framing canvases, and so forth,” continued Varveris.“Our customers have asked for these techniques to be supported in System Architect – because then the information is in an EA repository, and they have SA's built-in reporting system to essentially ask the models questions, and get answers.”“And for deeper analysis, the User Experience can be mapped into Business Process Analysis Notation (BPMN) flows, which are in turn mapped to the applications and services that enable them, and the data they consume and transform,” added Varveris.“How good your data is – where it comes from and how it's transformed – is another important aspect of AI that we see our customers using System Architect to help determine, as it has strong data modeling capabilities.”Property-Based Access Control (PLAC) for WorkflowSystem Architect 2025 also introduces a major innovation – Property-Level Access Control (PLAC). The product has long supported role-based access control so that a user can be assigned one or more roles, which each enable them to use certain definition or diagram types, down to specific diagrams or definitions, and view a filtered set of menus. But now user roles can be assigned properties of a definition – either viewable and writeable, viewable but readonly, or invisible to them. This includes custom properties established using System Architect's inimitable customizable metamodel.The new PLAC innovation provides the backbone of new enterprise workflow techniques. For example, definition types can be assigned an“Approval Status” property that is set to“Submitted”,“Approved”, or“Not Approved”, with initial state automatically set to“Submitted” – invisible to the end user, and editable only by an Enterprise Architect. SA XT Dashboards allow the Enterprise Architect to view and manage Approval Status of definitions across the EA. This allows workflow in System Architect's natural real-time, multi-user environment.Auto-Information Harvesting EnhancementsSystem Architect 2025 Update 2 provides enhancements to automatic import of csv spreadsheets – wherein bad data in the spreadsheet is automatically detected and corrected or dismissed on import, prefixes for data are automatically established so that information can be imported into definition lists that are of varied types, and column headers are mapped to renamed properties in SA, amongst other new features.“Automatic import of spreadsheets from various sources of record is one of the most common and important use cases for Architects using an Enterprise Architecture tool,” noted Varveris.“And central to that is easily customizing the metamodel to map it to the spreadsheet columns – System Architect's distinguishing feature. We have customers who are using AI to auto-harvest information from knowledge bases to create spreadsheets of pertinent EA information that they then double check, generate the spreadsheets to a specific network folder, schedule System Architect to automatically import the spreadsheets, then automatically publish a website of the architecture via our SA Publisher add-in so that everyone in the organization can view and navigate the enterprise architecture. The EA team is almost hands off – mostly managing it. Besides the other important work they have to do.”System Architect 2025 and its set of updates also offer a slew of additional enhancements in the areas of EA framework support, drawing features, custom dashboards in SA XT, and“Show Me the Metamodel” features.About System ArchitectSystem Architectis a long-time market leader in the Enterprise Architecture and Defense Architecture domains, utilized by customers to build data-driven views of their organization's strategy, capabilities, business architecture, operational architecture, data, application and technology landscape, solution and system designs, services, and infrastructure. A built-in SQL reporting system enables customers to gain insight and analytics necessary to describe current and future states of the enterprise along with interdependencies, risks, life cycles, and standards. SA XT is the web-browser sister product, offering many of the capabilities of rich client System Architect, and in addition providing reporting dashboards. System Architect is available from UNICOM's Systems division, which brings a blend of world-class solutions and teams together with a common culture and history of customer success.About UNICOMGlobal unicomglobalUNICOM Global consists of more than fifty (50) corporate entities encompassing a wide range of businesses across all geographic regions. With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California, to offices in Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, throughout EMEA in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the UAE, and across Asia/Pacific with locations in Japan, China, India, Australia, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the Philippines.UNICOM Global offers deep in-house resources and flexible IT solutions to our partners worldwide. UNICOM Global focuses on acquiring and integrating mature and growing mid-cap NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange AIM and German publicly-traded companies in technology, financing, IT, real estate, and business services. Please visit our websites for additional information about the services, products and solutions that UNICOM Global offers:unicomglobal UNICOM Global – Assets, capital and investment managementunicomsi UNICOM Systems – Software divisionunicomgov UNCOM Government (formerly NASDAQ: GTSI) – Government IT solutionsunicomengineering UNICOM Engineering (formerly NASDAQ: NEI) – Appliance platform divisionunicom UNICOM Science and Technology ParksUNICOM Technology Park – Innovation Labs in VirginiaUNICOM Science and Technology Park – Innovation Labs in New Jerseyunicom-capital UNICOM Capital – Business and Financial ServicessolidDB solidDB – In-memory relational database management systemusrobotics USRobotics – Artificial Intelligence and Data communications productsmemeo Memeo – Enterprise-grade Secure File Sharing for the Cloudfiretide Firetide – Wireless technology solutions for security and transportationdetec DETEC – Document composition productssoftlanding SoftLanding Systems – IBM i software productsmacro4 Macro 4 (formerly LONDON: MAO) – Document Management productsillustro illustro – z/OS and z/VSE software productsiet-solutions iET Solutions – ITILITSM software productseden Eden – Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Financial Services, and Real Estatecics CICS – Hardware, Software, Outsourcing and Professional ServicesAll trademarks referenced herein are trademarks of their respective companies.

