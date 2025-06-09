MARS Announces Comprehensive Water Meter Testing Service For Municipalities

Accurate, Cost-Effective Third-Party Meter Testing Services to Improve Municipal Revenue Recovery

OCALA, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARS Company, a recognized leading innovator in flow measurement and water meter testing accuracy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of MARS Meter Testing Solutions (MTS) - a robust new service offering which is dedicated to helping municipalities across the U.S. address growing challenges with water meter testing and compliance with evolving AWWA testing compliance. The MTS program delivers industry-first, fully AWWA-compliant third-party meter testing using accuracy-calibrated test equipment and systems, leveraging MARS MTS in-house and in-field meter testing services to ensure compliance, improve billing accuracy, and reduce water loss. Powered by patented hardware, experienced technicians, and proprietary M3 Enterprise Software, the MTS program enables municipal clients to validate meter accuracy with full traceability and minimal disruption, whether on-site or off-site.

Key Features and Benefits:

. Cost-Effective Third-Party Meter Testing Service Offering

o Deliver scalable meter testing capabilities to municipalities that lack the necessary infrastructure or manpower bandwidth for in-house testing.

. Full AWWA Compliance, Accuracy-Calibrated Equipment and Systems

o Industry-first, fully AWWA-compliant (including C715) third-party meter testing using accuracy-calibrated test equipment & systems.

o Leverage MARS Company's experience as the leading provider of meter testing technology and services in North America.

. Revenue Optimization

o Help municipalities reduce apparent water loss, strengthen revenue collection, and ensure fair billing.

Meeting a Critical Market Need

Across the United States, municipalities are grappling with outdated or failing water meters that result in inaccurate readings and reduced revenue. The MTS initiative provides a cost-effective and dependable solution, enabling utilities to enhance operational efficiency, improve water conservation, and foster trust with constituents through accurate billing.

MARS Meter Testing Solutions delivers unmatched value through a combination of advanced technology, skilled personnel, and flexible service models. Our patented test benches and mobile VEROFlow products represent the industry standard for precision and efficiency in water meter testing. Backed by decades of field and laboratory experience, our technicians ensure reliable results in any environment. With the integration of M3 Enterprise Software, clients gain access to data-driven insights and comprehensive reporting that support operational and financial decision-making. Additionally, our service plans are tailored to meet the specific infrastructure, volume, and reporting needs of each municipality, ensuring a custom-fit solution for every client.

The MARS MTS is expected to be available before the end of 2025. MARS Company will exhibit at the AWWA ACE25 Trade show from June 9th – 11th, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, at booth #3344. For more information about this innovative solution and how it can revolutionize your meter testing process, please visit our website at marswater or contact our sales team at [email protected] .

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through the unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high-precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues.

CONTACT: Jeff Butt, Vice President of Operations; Tel: (813) 466-980, [email protected]

SOURCE MARS Company

