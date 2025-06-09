First Saudi Edition Of We Make Future Announced For Riyadh In 2026

WMF - 2025 - Mainstage

The WMF fair expands to Saudi Arabia, accelerating it's international mission. First International Edition in Riyadh Announced for December 8–10, 2026

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the first ever non-European edition of WMF – We Make Future , the International Fair and Festival on Artificial Intelligence, Technology, and Digital Innovation. Organized by Search On Media Group, the event will take place from December 8 to 10, 2026, in partnership with PNG Saudi Arabia and Jusur International. The announcement, made during the second day of WMF 2025 in Bologna, marks a milestone in the event's internationalization journey and sets the stage for a new era of global innovation.This bold expansion to one of the world's most forward-looking capitals underscores WMF's vision to bring together global ecosystems, fostering collaboration across borders. Riyadh, a symbol of rapid digital transformation and a hub for AI development, is the ideal setting for the first full-scale WMF edition outside of Europe. The 2026 event aims to be more than just a fair-it will embody the“business of tomorrow”: sustainable, technological, and inclusive.On the Mainstage in Bologna, the announcement was made by Cosmano Lombardo, CEO and Founder of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF, alongside Saud Al-Yami, CEO of PNG Saudi Arabia, and Khaled Safran, CEO and Founder of Jusur International.“The announcement of the first full-scale WMF edition in Riyadh-scheduled for December 8–10, 2026-is a concrete step in our global vision,” said Cosmano Lombardo, CEO of Search On Media Group.“This is not just another roadshow, but a true international event co-organized with our Saudi partners. WMF is evolving into a global platform, where technology, AI, and digital tools are leveraged for inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. Riyadh 2026 will speak the language of the future, welcoming innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, and dreamers from across the world.”Saud Al-Yami, CEO of PNG Saudi Arabia, added:“It is a privilege to officially announce the next edition of We Make Future in the heart of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Riyadh is emerging as a global innovation capital, a strategic hub for investment in AI and emerging technologies. With firm support from the Saudi government and under the Vision 2030 framework led by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, our nation is building an ambitious, vibrant society and prosperous economy. We look forward to welcoming the global WMF community to the land where dreams become the future.”WMF Startup Competition Winners Announced on MainstageOne of the most anticipated moments of WMF 2025 was the final round of the WMF Startup Competition, the largest international startup competition in Italy. Held on the Mainstage within the World Startup Fest and Open Innovation & VC Fest formats, the competition gathered thousands of startups, investors, corporates, and innovation stakeholders from around the globe.Invigilo AI, an innovative startup based in Singapore, won the Jury Award for its exceptional technological impact. The prize includes direct access to the grand finale of the Startup World Cup in San Francisco, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures. There, Invigilo AI will compete for a potential $1 million investment. The startup will also be featured at WMF Riyadh 2026. Meanwhile, Electra Vehicles, a U.S.-based startup specializing in battery optimization solutions, won the Audience Award, receiving €25,000 in consulting services from Search On Media Group-further recognition of the company's market potential.Once again, the WMF Startup Competition has confirmed its status as a global platform for visibility, growth, and networking across the innovation ecosystem.

