CS Analytical To Serve As Bronze Level Sponsor Contract Pharma 2025 Contracting & Outsourcing Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The CS Analytical Team is excited to serve as a Bronze Level Sponsor and to be participating in the conference," commented CS Analytical Chief Operations Officer Brandon Zurawlow. "This conference will provide the CS Analytical Team an opportunity to meet many current and potential clients and will grant us an opportunity to review many of the unique services we bring to the marketplace when it comes to container and package regulatory qualification."

The CS Analytical Team will be highlighting key service areas to include USP 1207 Container Closure Integrity Testing for IV Bag Package Systems and ISTA / ASTM Distribution testing for unique live cell-based therapy package systems . With the recent installation of a suite of highly advanced instruments, CS Analytical now offers clients a platform to test their product package system through a variety of concurrent environmental stressors to include pressure, vibration and temperature. No other service provider has this capability.

Please contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT) . Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

About Contract Pharma

Contract Pharma is the premier media outlet linking contract service providers and their pharma/biopharma sponsors. Rooted in our legacy print publication-issued 9 times per year-the Contract Pharma brand continues to evolve across its digital media platforms through ContractPharma and social media channels. Contract Pharma offers a wide variety of products designed to maximize brand exposure and get your message across to the companies and decision makers that matter most.

SOURCE CS Analytical