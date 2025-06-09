Nutanix To Host Tech Talk On Cloud Native Capabilities
Speakers will include:
Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management
Dan Ciruli, Sr. Director, Product Management
No financial information will be discussed during the event.
Date and Time:
Friday, June 13, 2025
8:00 a.m. PDT; 11:00 a.m. EDT
To register for the webinar, please access the link here .
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will also be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media @nutanix.
© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).
I nvestor Contact
Richard Valera
...
Legal Disclaimer:
