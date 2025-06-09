Latentview Analytics To Showcase AI-Powered Solutions At Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025 As Explorer Sponsor

LatentView

- Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView AnalyticsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LatentView Analytics , an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm and an Elite Partner of Databricks, today announced its participation as an Explorer Stage sponsor at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025 . The summit takes place June 9–12 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, bringing together leading minds in data, analytics, and AI.LatentView's leadership and experts will be available at Booth #F610 in the Analytics & BI Area, where attendees can explore how they can leverage AI-powered solutions and modern data strategies to accelerate digital transformation for their organizations. Additionally, Boobesh Ramadurai, Vice President leading GenAI Capability and the Marketing Analytics Center of Excellence at LatentView, will showcase a demo of MARKEE , the company's intelligence-augmented performance marketing platform, on June 11, at 8:00 AM at the Databricks Marketing Solutions booth.Showcasing Innovative SolutionsLatentView will present and demo its latest AI solutions for marketing analytics, supply chain optimization, pricing and promotions intelligence, predictive maintenance, and enterprise data warehouse (EDW) migration. Designed to empower businesses to unlock value from their data, these solutions include:- MARKEE- An intelligence-augmented performance marketing platform built to align seamlessly with data, workflows, and brand identity. Powered by agent-driven workflows, this solution delivers precise campaign recommendations, auto-generates brand-aligned creatives, enables one-click launches, and tracks performance in real time across channels.- ConnectedView- A real-time supply chain analytics platform offering end-to-end visibility and optimization. ConnectedView MSV predicts and prevents disruptions, while ConnectedView OSA enhances on-shelf availability through a digital twin of the supply chain.- Revenue Growth Management (RGM)- An AI-powered solution delivering a comprehensive and intelligent modeling stack designed to optimize the entire promotion lifecycle.- UCMate- A powerful automation solution for Unity Catalog migration, enabling secure data access with lineage mapping, metadata tagging, and fine-grained access control.- MigrateMate- A platform-agnostic solution that simplifies and accelerates cloud data migration, reducing costs by 30–40%.LatentView Leadership Insights and EngagementLatentView's participation at the summit will be strengthened by its senior leadership team. CEO Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Client Officer Krishan Venkata, and Sunil Kalra, Practice Head for Data Engineering and the Databricks CoE, will be onsite to engage with attendees. Joining them is Boobesh Ramadurai, Vice President leading GenAI Capability and the Marketing Analytics CoE, and Sunder Balakrishnan, Director of Supply Chain Analytics. Together, they will share their insights and experience with enterprise AI adoption and building scalable, future-ready data ecosystems."As organizations strive to utilise the full potential of their data, it's critical to have the right strategy, platforms, and partners in place,” said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics.“We're proud to partner with Databricks to help enterprises accelerate their data-to-decisions journey. The Data + AI Summit is a premier forum for shaping the future of data and AI, and we look forward to showcasing how our innovations and deep domain expertise drive real-world business impact.”Whether enterprises are just beginning their Lakehouse journey or looking to scale enterprise-wide AI initiatives, LatentView is ready to support the next phase of transformation. With booth sessions, demos, and opportunities to meet one-on-one with industry experts, LatentView invites attendees to discover how they can accelerate their next big move.About LatentView AnalyticsLatent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 30+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, CPG, Industrials, Financial services, and Retail sectors. LatentView Analytics partners with clients across the United States, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore, India and has 1200+ employees. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

