SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Green Reveals Bumrah's 'Really Special' Gesture In Dealing With Back Injury

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has recently revealed Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's role in recovering from his career-threatening back injury, which kept him out of the cricketing action for six months.

Green has returned to the Australian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against the first-time finalist South Africa at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on June 11, Wednesday. In September last year, Cameron Green sustained a back injury during the third ODI against England and was ruled out of the series. A month later, in October, the 26-year-old underwent surgery for his back injury.

Due to a back injury, Cameron Green missed the major bilateral series, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia reclaimed from India after 10 years with a 3-1 series and qualified for the WTC Final. Green was forced to miss the home T20I series against Pakistan, the Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, and the Champions Trophy 2025, where Australia lost to Team India in the semifinal in Dubai.

How did Bumrah play a role in Green's recovery from injury?

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the WTC Final against South Africa, Cameron Green revealed Jasprit Bumrah's role in recovering from a career-threatening back injury, stating that he received a message from the Indian pacer just the night before going for back surgery. Bumrah reached out to Green in the middle through India's home Test series against New Zealand.

The Australian further added that Bumrah's message served as an ultimate reassurance as it came from someone who battled a similar back injury and made a brilliant return to international cricket.

"Jasprit Bumrah reached out the night before I was getting surgery. He was in the middle of a Test match in India," Green said.

“Just a few things like that are really special and make you feel a lot better about it. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has had a fair share of back injuries he has sustained in his career thus far. The latest back injury he sustained was during the Sydney Test against Australia in January this year, when he had to leave the field due to back spasm in the first innings and did not come out to bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for India as they lost the match as well as the series to Australia.

Bumrah was out of action for three months, undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) before making his return to competitive cricket during the IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians in April. Bumrah had a good season, taking 18 wickets in 12 matches.

Cameron Green played for the Mumbai Indians in 2023, when Bumrah was ruled out of the season due to a back injury.

Cameron Green regains his form through the County Championship

Ahead of the return to the Australian squad for the World Test Championship final, Cameron Green was plying his trade for Gloucestershire in the County Championship to prepare himself for the title clash against South Africa. Since the WTC final is taking place in England, Green opted to play the County Championship to acclimatise to the English conditions, regain match fitness, and build red-ball rhythm ahead of the high-stakes clash at Lord's.

Green had a successful stint with Gloucestershire as he amassed 467 runs, including three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 66.71 in nine innings. His best performance came against Kent, scoring an unbeaten 128 off 184 in the first innings of the County match. The 26-year-old's performance sent out a positive message to Australia's management, reaffirming his readiness and form ahead of the WTC Final against Australia.

Australia are the defending champions of the tournament as they won their maiden WTC title against India in the 2023 Final. The Pat Cummins-led side finished second on the points table with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws in 19 matches. Australia are aiming for history by becoming the first team to defend their WTC crown.