Azerbaijani Stage Of Peking To Paris Motor Challenge Starts At Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani stage of the Peking to Paris Motor Challenge rally kicked off this morning, Trend reports.

Having started at the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani stage was organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

This rally, being the ninth edition in a row, has been held since 1907. The international rally for vintage cars starts in Beijing, covers several countries, and ends in Paris.

Earlier in the morning, a car exhibition was held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Then the vintage cars run through Gobustan, Shamakhi, the Ajinohur-Jeyranchol plain, and other scenic regions of Azerbaijan, headed towards Gakh. A total of 55 vintage cars are taking part in the Azerbaijani leg of the rally. The participants will leave the country on June 10, and the rally will continue through Georgia.

The Peking to Paris Motor Challenge is not just a car race; it is also a real endurance rally that brings together retro car enthusiasts. The participants drive their cars for about 15,000 km, traveling a route that requires endurance and stamina.