Dipilla Dentistry Debuts New, Larger Birmingham Office

Located at 720 N. Old Woodward Avenue in downtown Birmingham, the 4,500-square-foot space is more than four times the size of DiPilla Dentistry's previous Birmingham office. Designed to support the practice's continued growth, the larger space has enabled Dr. DiPilla to expand his clinical and administrative team by over 30%, which will ensure even more personalized care for each patient.

DiPilla Dentistry has experienced consistent year-over-year revenue increases of 25% or more for the last three years. Capitalizing on this growth, the new space allows DiPilla Dentistry to triple its capacity, going from three operatories to nine, with each operatory boasting advanced technologies and innovations to improve precision, comfort and outcomes, including:



Laser dentistry

Sound-proof treatment suites with aromatherapy, customizable lighting and premium entertainment options

3D Imaging & CAD/CAM Technology

Low-radiation digital X-Rays AI-assisted diagnostics

Beyond the operatories, the new facility embodies Dr. DiPilla's vision of a comforting, patient-centered environment. Every aspect, from the curated color scheme to the layout, is designed to ensure a welcoming and tranquil experience, blending mid-century modern elements with a nature-inspired aesthetic. Additionally, environmentally conscious materials have been used throughout the space to help ensure sustainability.

The office design reflects the collaborative vision of architect Robert J. Cliffe, RA of Moiseev/Gordon Associates, Inc., interior designer Patricia Barnett Kelter of Kelter Schwartz Design, and general contractor K4 Medical and Dental Construction.

"Expanding our presence in Birmingham with a space that reflects the future of patient-centered dentistry was important to our team," said Dr. Robert DiPilla of DiPilla Dentistry. "This office is designed specifically for the community we've proudly served for nearly three decades, blending advanced care with the comfort and attention to detail that our patients deserve."

About DiPilla Dentistry

DiPilla Dentistry is a leading dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care in a luxurious and welcoming environment. The practice uses a holistic approach, recognizing the connection between oral health and overall wellness. With a focus on personalized attention and cutting-edge technology, the practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including general and family, cosmetic and restorative dentistry. DiPilla Dentistry's offices are located in Detroit, Birmingham, New Baltimore and St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Learn more at .

