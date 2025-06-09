Iain Duncan Smith, former leader of the UK Conservative Party, has harshly criticized the British government's Afghan resettlement scheme, calling it a“catastrophic failure” with deadly consequences for the country's former allies. He described the abandonment of Afghan partners as a“moral disgrace” and“a stain on Britain's government.”

In a strongly worded statement, Smith analyzed the UK's relocation and support efforts for Afghans, asserting that the program had failed both morally and operationally. He referenced the case of an Afghan intelligence officer who, according to Smith, provided daily operational intelligence to British forces and embassy staff during the conflict.

Smith emphasized the critical nature of this officer's reports, stating that they identified imminent threats, saved lives, and were vital for the safety of both military and diplomatic personnel. Despite his invaluable service and the risks he took, the officer's asylum application was rejected by the UK government.

The former Tory leader condemned the government's delays and indecisiveness in handling the asylum cases of Afghan allies, calling it an act of betrayal.“The West's withdrawal from Afghanistan was shameful,” Smith said,“but far worse is the betrayal of those who stood with us and are now being cast aside.”

He noted that thousands of Afghan asylum applications have gone unanswered since 2021, exposing applicants to ongoing threats due to lack of transparency and prolonged delays. Smith stressed that Britain must not turn its back on those who risked everything in support of its missions.

Smith urged the UK to uphold its moral obligations.“We must stand by those who stood by us,” he declared.“The idea that we might forget them should shame our government.”

Recent data from the UK Home Office revealed that the acceptance rate for Afghan asylum applications dropped from 98% to 44% this year. Additionally, the Ministry of Defence admitted in court that a special forces officer had rejected 1,585 Afghan resettlement requests.

