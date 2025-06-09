És Skateboarding Celebrates 30 Years With The Return Of The Original '95 Accel Skate Shoe

Black & White Accel colorways suspended in perfect balance.

éS Skateboarding TJ Rogers and team rider kicking back curb-side in the OG '95 Accel reissue.

“1995” heel embroidery-proof the legend is back.

The shoe that re-defined skateboarding in 1995 is back today-exact shape, classic feel-kicking off a year-long 30th-anniversary celebration.

- Don BrownLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- éS Skateboarding proudly celebrates three decades of the Accel by relaunching the original 1995 silhouette-the shoe that rewrote the rules of skate footwear and inspired a generation. ￼ ￼For the first time in over twenty years, the exact 1995 Accel returns to the line, distinct from the bulkier Accel OG that debuted in the early-2000s and still holds legend status today. Its lower toe box, tighter silhouette and sleeker profile deliver the pure board feel that elevated street skating's golden era.“To me, the 1995 Accel was the perfect skate shoe.”- Kelly Hart, lifelong Accel advocate ￼From Tom Penny's effortless style to PJ Ladd's groundbreaking Wonderful, Horrible Life part, the original Accel carried skateboarding royalty and helped cement their influence. Skaters worldwide can once again lace up the same shape that drove those defining eras.Key Features of the Original Accel (2025 Reissue).Iconic padded tongue and collar for that unmistakable '90s fit ￼.Triple-stitched toe cap and ollie area for durability ￼.Slimmer toe box and lower profile-faithful to the 1995 original ￼.Elastic tongue straps hold everything in place under heavy flick ￼.Die-cut EVA midsole absorbs impact without sacrificing board feel ￼.Perforated panels for airflow on hot summer sessions ￼.400 NBS rubber cupsole for unmatched grip and longevity ￼.“1995” heel embroidery commemorates 30 trail-blazing years ￼Availability :The 30-Year Original Accel drops today-Accel Day 2025-and is available in essential Black/Gum and White colorways through select core skate shops and online at esskateboarding while supplies last. ￼ ￼Join us all year as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and push toward the future of skateboarding-one Accel at a time.--Read the stories :Accel Story :Designing the Accel :A Ridiculously Small Tribute :PJ Ladd's Wonderful Horrible Life :The Return of the Original '95 Shape :Assets :Website :Login : media-skatePass : Skateboarding

