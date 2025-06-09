New Front Opens In Ukraine War As Russian Forces Target Dnipropetrovsk
Ukrainian political and military leaders have yet to respond directly to the claim, but such an incursion would represent a symbolic and tactical setback for Kyiv following months of military pressure along multiple fronts.
Despite ongoing negotiations with Ukraine, Moscow continues to reject calls for a ceasefire from Kyiv, European leaders, and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Kremlin appears intent on consolidating gains while peace talks remain inconclusive.
Russia's defense ministry stated that a tank unit had reached the western edge of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and is pressing ahead into the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region.
While Kyiv's senior leadership remained silent, Ukraine's southern command acknowledged that Russia continues its attempts to break into the region, but praised the resilience and professionalism of Ukrainian troops holding the line.
Notably, Dnipropetrovsk is not among the five Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea - that Russia has officially annexed or laid public claim to.
During recent talks in Istanbul on June 2, Moscow reiterated its demand that Ukraine formally recognize these five territories as Russian - a condition Kyiv has firmly rejected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- Allnodes Launches Bare-Metal Servers For Solana Validators And Builders
CommentsNo comment