Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Plant Making Shahed Drone Parts
The attack took place on the night of June 8 to 9 as part of ongoing efforts to degrade Russia's capacity to produce aerial strike systems. The operation was conducted by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.
The targeted facility included production capacities of JSC VNIIR-Progress and ABS Elektro LLC in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. These enterprises are part of Russia's defense industry and are involved in manufacturing advanced navigation systems.Read also: Ukraine destroys over 3,500 Russian military vehicles in May - CinC
Specifically, the facility produces Kometa adaptive antennas used in Shahed-type strike drones, unified planning and guidance modules for guided bombs, and other high-precision weapons.
At least two drones struck the target, causing a large-scale fire. The damage is being assessed.
As a result of the attack, temporary airspace restrictions were imposed in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.
