Honeymoon Trap: Wife Plots Husband's Murder In Meghalaya Gorge

The story has stunned the nation: A newlywed wife, a secret affair, a carefully planned murder - all unfolding on what was supposed to be a celebration of love.

According to the Meghalaya Police, Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, orchestrated the murder with the help of her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and three contract killers from Madhya Pradesh. The motive? An extramarital relationship, deceit, and perhaps a deeper conspiracy that's still unraveling.

A Grim Discovery in Paradise

The couple had left Indore on May 20, just days after their May 11 wedding, for what friends believed was a dream honeymoon. But that dream turned deadly.

On May 23, while trekking around Sohra (Cherrapunji), the couple reportedly vanished. Locals last saw them climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat, accompanied by three Hindi-speaking men - now believed to be the hired killers.

Ten days later, Raja's body was found in a remote gorge near Weisawdong Falls - with multiple injuries, stripped of jewelry, and next to a bloodstained machete. His wife was missing.

The Arrests Begin

Sonam resurfaced on June 8, found in a distressed state at Kashi Dhaba along the Varanasi–Ghazipur highway in Uttar Pradesh. According to UP police, she was sick and feverish, while Meghalaya police insist she surrendered under pressure.

“She has been arrested, along with three men - two from Indore and one from Lalitpur, UP,” said Meghalaya IGP Dalton P. Marak, who also confirmed the alleged affair with Raj Kushwaha, named as a key conspirator.

The Secret Lover: Who is Raj Kushwaha?

Not much is known about Raj Kushwaha, but Raja's family claims he was Sonam's employee.“She used to speak to him for hours. I've never seen him, but I've heard the name,” said Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother.

While Vipul stopped short of directly accusing Sonam, he stated,“If Raj is involved, then Sonam definitely knows more than she's admitting.”

Families in Turmoil, Demands for CBI Probe

The families of both the victim and the accused have now called for a CBI investigation, expressing distrust in the local police's handling of the case.

“Sonam is being framed,” said her father Devi Singh.“She cannot murder her husband. They were happily married. Meghalaya Police is cooking up stories.”

On the other hand, Raja's grieving family has raised serious questions. Why did the couple suddenly change their travel plans from Guwahati to Meghalaya? Who planned the detour? Why was Sonam found alive, while Raja was brutally murdered?

Even Raja's mother Uma Raghuvanshi, who had praised Sonam's nature earlier, said:“If my daughter-in-law is guilty, she must be hanged.”

A Case Full of Twists

Investigators say this was no crime of passion - it was a calculated execution, carried out during a trip planned weeks in advance. Locals and guides played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) cracked the case in just seven days.

CM Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the police, calling it a“breakthrough in a case that shocked the nation.”

But questions remain:



Was this premeditated murder fueled purely by an affair?

Did Sonam act alone, or were others in the know? Why did Sonam flee - and then surrender?



What's Next?

With one accused still on the run, and both families pressing for a CBI probe, the investigation is poised to escalate into a high-profile national case.

As this real-life noir unfolds, one thing is clear: trust, once broken, can lead to the darkest of tragedies. What was meant to be a beginning turned into a brutal end.

