The Shortlist Launches In SG, Redefining Hiring For Comms Roles
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - The Shortlist, a new boutique recruitment consultancy specialising in helping PR and communications teams build stronger and more connected teams, has launched in Singapore. The consultancy was founded by KJ Green who was previously the director of PR and communications at 33 Talent.
The Shortlist will support hiring needs across the breadth of PR, and communication teams, primarily in Singapore.
With a model that limits partnerships to just five clients at a time, The Shortlist offers personalised, high-impact hiring support at a time when the industry is facing rapid change.
"I launched The Shortlist because the traditional recruitment model wasn't working, for clients or candidates," said Green in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media. "I wanted to build something smaller, sharper, and more thoughtful. By working with just five clients at a time, I can go deeper, move smarter, and help comms teams hire with real purpose, not pressure."
Green brings over a decade of experience in the PR industry as well as a deep understanding of the communications landscape and an established network to her new venture. Before her stint at 33 Talent, she was a recruitment consultant at Hays.
"The timing couldn't be more relevant. Comms teams are being asked to move faster and think bigger, so a talent partner who deeply understands their business is priceless," said Green.
