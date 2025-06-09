Route Mobile Breakout Watch: SEBI RA Prameela Balakkala Sees Targets At ₹1,105₹1,200
Route Mobile is showing strength on the charts with rising relative strength index (RSI), strong volume, and a positive reaction from a demand zone, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala.
At the time of writing, Route Mobile shares were trading at ₹1,045, up ₹23.65 or 2.3% on the day.
She said a sustained move above ₹1,040 is key to unlocking upside potential, setting near-term targets at ₹1,105 and ₹1,200, with a stop-loss placed at ₹990 on a daily closing basis.
Balakkala noted that institutional activity and volume trends should be closely monitored to confirm momentum strength.
Last month, the company posted its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings.
Route Mobile reported a 15.5% year-over-year rise in Q4 revenue from operations to ₹1,175 crore, though profit-after-tax (PAT) declined to ₹60.28 crore from ₹95.16 crore due to exceptional items.
For FY25, revenue rose 13.7% year-over-year to ₹4,575.62 crore, while adjusted PAT stood at ₹352.38 crore, down from ₹372 crore in FY24.
CEO Gautam Badalia said the company's revenue growth was driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has declined 25.5% so far in 2025.
