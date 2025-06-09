Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Route Mobile Breakout Watch: SEBI RA Prameela Balakkala Sees Targets At ₹1,105₹1,200

2025-06-09 05:02:40
Route Mobile is showing strength on the charts with rising relative strength index (RSI), strong volume, and a positive reaction from a demand zone, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala.

At the time of writing, Route Mobile shares were trading at ₹1,045, up ₹23.65 or 2.3% on the day.

She said a sustained move above ₹1,040 is key to unlocking upside potential, setting near-term targets at ₹1,105 and ₹1,200, with a stop-loss placed at ₹990 on a daily closing basis.

Balakkala noted that institutional activity and volume trends should be closely monitored to confirm momentum strength.

Last month, the company posted its fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings. 

Route Mobile reported a 15.5% year-over-year rise in Q4 revenue from operations to ₹1,175 crore, though profit-after-tax (PAT) declined to ₹60.28 crore from ₹95.16 crore due to exceptional items. 

For FY25, revenue rose 13.7% year-over-year to ₹4,575.62 crore, while adjusted PAT stood at ₹352.38 crore, down from ₹372 crore in FY24.

CEO Gautam Badalia said the company's revenue growth was driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has declined 25.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

