Nebius launches in UK; expands Britain's AI infrastructure with NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra

09-Jun-2025 / 08:01 CET/CEST

Deployment of GPU cluster in UK marks the latest step in Nebius's global expansion

UK to gain AI infrastructure built on the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform, increasing domestic compute capacity Supports UK AI development strategy and creates new opportunities for British businesses, researchers and public sector

Amsterdam, June 9, 2025 - Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its global AI infrastructure footprint with a deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in the UK.

The deployment will enhance the UK's national digital infrastructure and drive long-term economic growth by enabling British firms – from startups to enterprises – to build AI using the world's most advanced compute. It will also support the UK's world-leading academic and research communities and public services including the NHS.

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said:

“We're pleased to be providing compute infrastructure that will support future innovation by British businesses, researchers and the public sector. The UK is where AI is being built, tested, and deployed at scale across industries from fintech to life sciences. Being here puts us closer to the startups, researchers, and enterprise leaders shaping what's next.”

Nebius's first investment in the UK is the latest milestone in its buildout of AI infrastructure to support AI innovation at scale. With the addition of the UK, Nebius will operate seven AI clusters in six countries across Europe, the US and the Middle East, making the company one of the largest independent AI infrastructure builders globally.

The deployment of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell Ultr GPU in the UK is expected to be operational during Q4 2025.

Nebius AI Cloud leverages the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, and combines the performance of a supercomputer with the flexibility and reliability of a hyperscaler. The company is the first Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner headquartered in Europe, and an early adopter of NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell Ultra platform.

Dave Salvator, NVIDIA director of accelerated computing products said:

“Local infrastructure gives enterprises and startups in every nation a foundation for building their own AI-enabled future. Nebius's UK-based NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure will support British innovators in developing and deploying advanced reasoning, agentic and physical AI applications.”

The GPU deployment supports a key objective laid out in the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan to build up Britain's domestic compute capacity. As well as directly benefiting British AI innovators and enterprises, the AI infrastructure being delivered by Nebius will contribute to supporting job creation and attracting additional investments into the UK's AI economy.

Nebius recently launched its first specialist offering with a team led out of the UK to support the healthcare, life sciences and biotech sectors. Other British customers include companies in financial services and generative AI, as well as research institutes such as the London Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

Nebius's team in the UK also contributes to leading-edge AI research, with in-house AI R&D also led out of London. This team is a unique differentiator among AI cloud providers – or“neoclouds” – ensuring Nebius AI Cloud is truly aligned with the needs of AI builders. It also conducts research across a range of areas, including the recent publication of a new dynamic benchmark for evaluating agentic LLMs.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, an AI-native cloud platform, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the Company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius's AI Cloud has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

Nebius is one of only a handful of companies globally to hold Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner status, underscoring its expertise in designing and deploying a full stack of hardware and software infrastructure to NVIDIA's Reference Architecture.

