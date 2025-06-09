

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES EMA APPROVAL OF MASIVET® SHELF-LIFE EXTENSION TO 4 YEARS

Paris, June 9, 2025, 8am CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has approved the extension of the shelf-life of its veterinary medicine MASIVET® from 36 months to 48 months. This shelf-life extension applies to the 50mg tablet strength of MASIVET® currently available in the EU.

MASIVET® is currently approved for the treatment of non-resectable dog mast cell tumours (Grade 2 or 3) with confirmed mutated c-kit tyrosine kinase receptor. It is marketed by AB Science and currently available in all EU countries.

This extension of the shelf life gives patients, caregivers, and AB Science more flexibility to adjust inventory levels to current and future demand while reducing the risk of product expiration. At the same time, it ensures the continuity of current and future therapies and continues to enable veterinarians to provide their patients with the best available treatment.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science's website: .

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

