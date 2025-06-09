5 Undervalued Stocks To Watch: SEBI RA Picks Godrej, Arkade, Yatharth, NAM India, Policybazaar

Stocks of Godrej Industries, Arkade, Yatharth Hospitals, and NAM India show strong fundamentals and bullish technical setups, signaling attractive investment opportunities, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.

Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries has seen promoter holding rise by 3.91% over the last quarter.

The company reported its highest revenue in Q4, marking the best performance in the last 13 quarters. It also delivered over 65% return on investment in one year.

Godrej Industries aims to double revenues in some segments within five years, driven by robust real estate and financial services growth.

Kumar notes technical strength with an inverted head and shoulder breakout and all-time high breakout, recommending watching the stock above ₹1400 with support at ₹1199 on a closing basis.

Arkade

Arkade is identified as undervalued, with promoters increasing their stake last quarter.

The firm focuses on premium residential properties in Mumbai, benefiting from urban redevelopment trends and rising housing demand.

After two quarters of negative growth, year-on-year sales turned positive, accompanied by margin improvements quarter-on-quarter.

Technically, the stock has reached an all-time high, with support at ₹182 and resistance above ₹200.

Yatharth Hospitals

Yatharth Hospitals is also labeled undervalued, with promoter and DII stakes increasing recently.

The hospital chain expects 30% growth over the coming years via acquisitions and expansion of beds amid rising demand in healthcare.

The company recorded its highest revenue and profit in the last 12 quarters.

An ascending triangle breakout is observed on charts, with key support at ₹504 and resistance around ₹555.

NAM India

NAM India stands out for its strong financial metrics: almost debt-free, with ROCE above 40% and ROE exceeding 30%.

Foreign institutional investors have consistently accumulated shares over the past five quarters.

The asset management sector is set to benefit from increasing financial awareness in India.

The stock shows a cup-and-handle breakout pattern, trading well above support at ₹839 and resistance near ₹800.

Policy Bazaar

Kumar offers a target price range of ₹1850 to ₹1955 for Policy Bazaar, with a projected return on investment exceeding 5.6%.

