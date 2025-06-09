Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 970 In Past Day
Also, Russia has lost 10,915 main battle tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,759 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 28,934 (+42) artillery systems, 1,411 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,183 air defense systems, 414 warplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,818 (+167) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,315 cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 51,348 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,911 units of specialized equipment.
Read also: Zelensky: Gaining several thousand kilometers at cost of a million lives is no victory
The latest reports on Russian losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an office building was damaged in Kyiv's Darnytsia district as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
