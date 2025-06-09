Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 970 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Russia has lost 10,915 main battle tanks (+4 in the past day), 22,759 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 28,934 (+42) artillery systems, 1,411 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,183 air defense systems, 414 warplanes, 337 helicopters, 39,818 (+167) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,315 cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 51,348 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,911 units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on Russian losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an office building was damaged in Kyiv's Darnytsia district as a result of an attack by Russian drones.