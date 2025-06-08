'Not Just For Money': Why Some Young Employees In UAE Quit Jobs In Less Than A Year

Forty per cent of professionals aged 18 to 25 across the MENA region have already held three or more jobs early in their careers, according to 2025 MENA Salary Survey, marking a cultural shift from the traditional“climb-the-ladder” mindset to one that prioritises growth, purpose and the right work environment.

Amina (name changed by request), a 27-year-old Syrian law graduate, is part of that shift. She's currently job hunting, again.“I've changed jobs twice in one year,” she told Khaleej Times.“My first role was great, but I was laid off. The next one, I just couldn't stay. The work environment didn't suit me.”

For young employees like her, the workplace isn't just where you earn a living; it's where you either thrive or burn out.

“I know when the environment doesn't suit me, it won't let me do well in my job,” she added.“Quitting wasn't as scary as staying in a place that didn't work for me. Now I'm looking for something new, but it's not just about the money anymore. There are a lot of other factors.”

Conducted by Bayt and Markelytics Solutions, the 2025 MENA Salary Survey involved over 1,200 employees across the GCC, North Africa, and the Levant.

According to recruitment expert Dmitry Zaytsev, founder of Dandelion Civilisation, young professionals across the UAE aren't just job-hopping; they're redefining what a career should look like.

“Job mobility among young professionals in the UAE is not just rising, it's becoming the new norm,” he said.“A 2025 LinkedIn survey found that 75 per cent of professionals in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are planning to look for new roles this year, with 58 per cent open to switching industries entirely.”

The motivation? It's less about a bigger paycheck and more about purpose, growth, and flexibility.

'They're not disloyal'

“A lot of young people aren't leaving jobs because they're disloyal,” Zaytsev explained.“They're leaving because they don't see a path forward. The traditional structures don't always resonate with this generation's values.”

Even earlier studies support this trend. Zurich's Middle East Workforce Survey previously found that employees aged 25 to 34 were the most likely to seek new opportunities, usually for better development options, stronger benefits, or more meaningful work.

“In a fast-evolving market like the UAE, especially with digital industries growing rapidly, young talent simply refuses to stay stagnant,” he added.“This is a signal that corporate culture needs to evolve.”

“Young professionals often enter the workforce eager to learn,” Zaytsev said.“But they quickly find themselves stuck in routines without mentorship, skill-building, or visible progression. That's demotivating. And that's when they move on.”

Contrary to what some hiring managers still believe, Zaytsev argues that frequent job changes don't necessarily signal unreliability.“These are not 'unstable' candidates,” he said.“They're ambitious, self-aware professionals who won't settle for mediocrity. That's something employers should value, not penalise.”

And sometimes, moving on is what helps these professionals grow.“Yes, career hopping has risks,” he noted.“But it can also help people refine their goals and better understand where they fit. In the absence of strong internal development systems, this kind of self-directed search becomes almost necessary. It's not about impatience; it's about alignment.”

What both sides can do

So what's the path forward, for both employees and employers?

“To young professionals, I say: Don't give up,” Zaytsev advised.“Keep developing yourself. Think of your career like surfing; catch the wave and ride it. Flexibility and learning are your greatest assets, especially in an AI-driven world.”

And for companies trying to retain Gen Z talent?“Rethink old management models,” he said.“This generation wants growth, dynamism, and purpose. Invest in career development, create transparent pathways, and use modern tools, like gamification, to engage. It's part of their cultural language. But more than anything, build systems that nurture potential.”

Because in today's talent economy, it's not just about who offers the highest salary, it's about who offers the clearest future.

Sarah Boukhari, a Dubai-based career coach and HR strategist, agrees that young professionals today are driven by clarity more than comfort.

“They're not afraid of starting over if it means moving closer to something that aligns with their purpose,” she said.“Employers who want to retain them need to go beyond perks; they need to offer vision, mentorship, and real ownership in their roles.”