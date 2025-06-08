Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IMD Update: Delhi-NCR, THESE Northern States Brace For Intense Heatwave, Light Rain Likely Later This Week

2025-06-08 09:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi-NCR and several other northwestern states, except Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, are bracing for hotter days this week.

The weather agency said that these states will experience heatwave conditions until at least Wednesday, June 11, before light rains bring respite later in the week.

