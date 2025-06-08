Future Of Work Events Announces Executive Women's Symposium In Chicago August 7-8, 2025

Future of Work Events

Women's Symposium Chicago Event info

Executive Women's Symposium, an immersive, two-day experience designed to empower executive women and advance inclusive leadership in the evolving workplace.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Future of Work Events proudly presents the inaugural Executive Women's Symposium, an immersive, two-day experience in Chicago designed to empower executive women and advance inclusive leadership in the evolving workplace.As women continue to ascend in leadership roles now holding 10.4% of Fortune 500 CEO positions and 29% of C-suite roles this symposium aims to address the persistent challenges they face. The event will bring together trailblazers, change-makers, and rising leaders to champion the advancement of women in leadership.Event Highlights:. Keynote Speaker: A visionary leader driving innovation and transformative change in the future of work.. Executive Evaluation Experience: Interactive, competency-based exercises providing personalized insights into each participant's strengths and areas for development.. Panel Discussions: Featuring accomplished leaders on navigating challenges, driving innovation, and amplifying women's leadership in the future of work.. Workshops and Training Sessions: Led by expert facilitators focusing on professional development.. Collaborative Working Group Sessions: Opportunities for participants to ideate solutions and co-create actionable goals for advancement.Event Details:. Dates: August 7–8, 2025. Location: Chicago, IL. Tickets : Secure your spot today and join the movement shaping the next era of executive leadership.This symposium is designed for executive who are shaping the future of work by driving innovation, fostering inclusive workplaces, and redefining leadership. Whether you're a seasoned executive or a rising star, this symposium offers a collaborative and empowering environment to gain insight, share challenges, and build a blueprint for long-term leadership success.About Future of Work Events :Future of Work Events is a subsidiary of ACS Firm and is committed to creating platforms that empower professionals to navigate and shape the evolving landscape of work. Through conferences, symposiums, workshops, and webinars, they provide opportunities for learning, networking, and development to drive meaningful change in the workplace.For more information and to register , visit: futureofworkeventsMedia Contact:Eric Mercado424.218.9950...

