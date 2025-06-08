EGT (EGT) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of EGT (EGT). The EGT/USDT trading pair went live on June 6, 2025, at 07:00 AM (UTC), offering global users access to a dual-token ecosystem designed for institutional-grade asset backing and community-governed stability.







Introducing EGT: Governance, Transparency, and Real-World Integration

EGT is the governance and equity token of the EURG protocol-a next-generation platform that merges precious metals and blockchain transparency. EGT holders will gain long-term participation rights in the protocol's treasury operations, revenue distribution, and strategic upgrades. As part of the EURG ecosystem, EGT serves as a cornerstone of decentralized governance, offering the community true ownership and voting power.

The protocol is designed for users seeking a stable, euro-pegged asset that is physically backed by gold and silver. EGT complements this foundation by giving the community a voice in how that ecosystem evolves and expands, aligning platform success with token holder benefit.

What is EURG?

EURG is a euro-denominated stable asset, fully backed 1:1 by physical gold and silver stored in regulated, insured vaults. Unlike fiat-backed stablecoins, EURG offers a durable hedge against inflation and systemic banking risk. Its value is preserved through hard assets, while offering full programmability for use in DeFi, cross-chain transfers, and global payments.

All EURG minting is strictly collateralized via on-chain Proof-of-Reserve smart contracts, enabling public auditability. Circulating metrics and reserve updates are published regularly, with full historical data accessible via IPFS. EURG is not only redeemable for fiat, but also convertible to xGOLD and xSILVER tokens, reflecting actual physical holdings.

Why Choose EGT and EURG?



Physically-Backed: 100% gold and silver reserves held in real vaults

Euro-Stable: Pegged to the euro for regional relevance and fiat conversion

Transparent: On-chain proof of reserves and regular third-party audits

Governance-Driven: EGT holders manage protocol upgrades and treasury use

Redeemable: Real-world redemption options, including bullion and fiat Community-Centric: EGT reflects equity and growth-not speculation

Ecosystem Overview

As of May 2025, the EURG ecosystem reflects robust adoption and real-world backing:



EURG Circulation: €42.3 million worth of EURG tokens

xGOLD Vaulted: Over 1,021,984 grams

xSILVER Vaulted: 526,390 grams EGT Supply: 1,000,000,000 tokens (fixed cap)

Both EURG and EGT operate under a compliance-first, audit-friendly architecture, suitable for exchanges, custodians, and fintech platforms. Institutional partners can integrate through the EURG API Brokerage, which offers secure tokenized access to gold and silver markets without direct user onboarding.

EURG as a Next-Gen Monetary Instrument

By anchoring digital value in physical assets, EURG provides a 21st-century reimagination of hard money. It is divisible down to 1/1000 of a euro, globally transferable, and available for 24/7 trading across EVM chains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and HF. It combines the permanence of gold with the speed of crypto.

Following the launch of its updated Proof-of-Reserve dashboard, EURG will gradually sunset support for non-EVM chains, ensuring continued reliability, security, and ecosystem coherence.

Tokenomics

Token Name: EGT

Token Symbol: EGT

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 EGT

Token Utility:



Treasury governance

Protocol upgrade voting

Revenue-sharing rights On-chain transparency and smart-contract distribution

