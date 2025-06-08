EGT (EGT) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange
EGT listing banner
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Introducing EGT: Governance, Transparency, and Real-World Integration
EGT is the governance and equity token of the EURG protocol-a next-generation platform that merges precious metals and blockchain transparency. EGT holders will gain long-term participation rights in the protocol's treasury operations, revenue distribution, and strategic upgrades. As part of the EURG ecosystem, EGT serves as a cornerstone of decentralized governance, offering the community true ownership and voting power.
The protocol is designed for users seeking a stable, euro-pegged asset that is physically backed by gold and silver. EGT complements this foundation by giving the community a voice in how that ecosystem evolves and expands, aligning platform success with token holder benefit.
What is EURG?
EURG is a euro-denominated stable asset, fully backed 1:1 by physical gold and silver stored in regulated, insured vaults. Unlike fiat-backed stablecoins, EURG offers a durable hedge against inflation and systemic banking risk. Its value is preserved through hard assets, while offering full programmability for use in DeFi, cross-chain transfers, and global payments.
All EURG minting is strictly collateralized via on-chain Proof-of-Reserve smart contracts, enabling public auditability. Circulating metrics and reserve updates are published regularly, with full historical data accessible via IPFS. EURG is not only redeemable for fiat, but also convertible to xGOLD and xSILVER tokens, reflecting actual physical holdings.
Why Choose EGT and EURG?
- Physically-Backed: 100% gold and silver reserves held in real vaults
Euro-Stable: Pegged to the euro for regional relevance and fiat conversion Transparent: On-chain proof of reserves and regular third-party audits
Governance-Driven: EGT holders manage protocol upgrades and treasury use Redeemable: Real-world redemption options, including bullion and fiat
Community-Centric: EGT reflects equity and growth-not speculation
Ecosystem Overview
As of May 2025, the EURG ecosystem reflects robust adoption and real-world backing:
- EURG Circulation: €42.3 million worth of EURG tokens
xGOLD Vaulted: Over 1,021,984 grams xSILVER Vaulted: 526,390 grams
EGT Supply: 1,000,000,000 tokens (fixed cap)
Both EURG and EGT operate under a compliance-first, audit-friendly architecture, suitable for exchanges, custodians, and fintech platforms. Institutional partners can integrate through the EURG API Brokerage, which offers secure tokenized access to gold and silver markets without direct user onboarding.
EURG as a Next-Gen Monetary Instrument
By anchoring digital value in physical assets, EURG provides a 21st-century reimagination of hard money. It is divisible down to 1/1000 of a euro, globally transferable, and available for 24/7 trading across EVM chains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and HF. It combines the permanence of gold with the speed of crypto.
Following the launch of its updated Proof-of-Reserve dashboard, EURG will gradually sunset support for non-EVM chains, ensuring continued reliability, security, and ecosystem coherence.
Tokenomics
Token Name: EGT
Token Symbol: EGT
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 EGT
Token Utility:
- Treasury governance
Protocol upgrade voting Revenue-sharing rights
On-chain transparency and smart-contract distribution
Learn More about EGT
Website:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.
Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.
Start Trading Now: lbank
Community & Social Media:
Telegram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment