Saudi Arabia Showcases Quality Of Life Program To Global Leaders, Driving National Transformation

Quality of Life Program - Vision 2030

During a recent high-profile visit to the Kingdom, the world was introduced to a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's national narrative.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During a recent high-profile visit to the Kingdom, the world was introduced to a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's national narrative-one defined by social transformation, economic diversification and cultural renaissance.

Central to this engagement was the Media Oasis , an activation curated by the Ministry of Media to coincide with the presidential visit and highlight progress under Vision 2030 . The immersive platform, hosted in Riyadh, spotlighted Saudi Arabia's transition across public life, culture, and entertainment, with a special focus on the Quality of Life Program (QoL).

The Media Oasis included digital installations and interactive exhibits offering policymakers, diplomats, and media representatives a detailed view of how the Kingdom is reshaping its identity and economy to align with global benchmarks.

In the presence of global leaders who witnessed and reaffirmed the long-standing U.S.–Saudi partnership, while drawing international attention to the nation's modernization initiatives. Vision 2030-spearheaded by the leadership of the Kingdom-who were prominently featured. The national strategy aims to establish a diversified, knowledge-based economy and to attract global investment and innovation.

At the center of the activation was the Quality of Life Program, which illustrates how cultural and lifestyle reforms contribute to broader economic goals. Attendees explored new developments including public parks, modern stadiums, art and music festivals, and the return of cinema-each marking a shift in how daily life is experienced across the Kingdom.

“Quality of life is not a luxury. It is a measurable driver of economic growth, productivity, and investment attractiveness,” said Khalid Albaker, CEO of the Quality of Life Program.

Since Vision 2030's launch, more than 674 initiatives have been completed. Of these, 173 were concluded by the Quality of Life Program during 2024. This includes major investments in recreational infrastructure, cultural programming, and livability standards.

Key outcomes reported by the program include:

-Tourism increasing from 41 million visits in 2018 to over 115.9 million in 2024.

-Foreign direct investment reaching $20.69 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

-A 3.9% year-over-year increase in non-oil gross domestic product, driven in part by entertainment, wellness and cultural sectors.

National festivals such as Riyadh Season and art initiatives like the Diriyah Biennale are drawing global interest. New sports academies, concert venues and public spaces are also contributing to a reshaped image of the Kingdom-one that aligns modern leisure with economic opportunity.

“Saudi Arabia's transformation is attracting not only capital but also global talent. These sectors are no longer peripheral-they are essential to the future of our economy,” said Albaker.

Looking ahead, major global events such as AFC 2027, Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are set to extend international engagement with the Kingdom. These milestones will provide further platforms to showcase national reform.

“We welcome the world to witness the transformation,” said Albaker.“The invitation is clear: explore the new Saudi Arabia, invest in it, and be part of its growth.”

As the Media Oasis closed, its message remained clear: Saudi Arabia's transformation is not aspirational-it is actively underway and open to the world.



