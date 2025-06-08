Food Review: Why Mr Toad's Saturday Brunch Is Worth The Hop Khaleej Times

Whenever I looked up recommendations for a spot with casual vibes, good food, and great music, one name kept popping up - Mr Toad's Pub & Kitchen.

It's been sitting just a little over a kilometre from my place, but somehow, I'd never managed to visit, until last Saturday, when I finally made my way to their Dubai Silicon Oasis branch for their newly launched Saturday brunch.

After walking through the quiet (and frankly, pretty dull) hallway of the Premier Inn, I wasn't expecting much. But the second I stepped into Mr Toad's, it felt like I'd crossed into a whole new world - dim lights, warm wooden interiors, live music, and a buzzing, happy vibe that instantly made me want to kick back and soak it all in.

The staff were super warm and welcoming, helping us to our reserved table and handing us a special brunch menu curated just for Saturdays.

And let me tell you - it's proper.

Launched on April 5, the new Saturday brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm across three venues: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, and Al Jaddaf.

And here's what you get: Unlimited beverages, a buffet spread of starters and desserts, and a hearty main course from a list of proper British classics.

Think golden battered cod and thick-cut chips, juicy cheeseburgers, creamy garlic prawns, peri peri chicken, and bangers and mash that feel like a warm hug.

It's a British comfort food feast with something for everyone. And just when you think it couldn't get better, there's live entertainment by the fantastic Norby Ramírez Muñoz, keeping the energy high throughout.

The decor has its own charm too, with quirky knick-knacks and cheeky little toads dotting the space, adding a playful touch that's hard not to love.

Mr Toad's Pub & Kitchen offers three Saturday brunch packages.

The Soft Package is priced at Dh129 and includes juices, water, soft drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The House Package, at Dh249, includes everything in the Soft Package plus a selection of house beverages.

The Premium Package, priced at Dh299, offers everything in the House Package along with select premium beverages.

Verdict? Mr Toad's Pub & Kitchen isn't just another restaurant, it's a vibe. And their Saturday brunch is the kind of easygoing, good-food-good-times affair we all need, once in a while, at least.