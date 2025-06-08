Hollywood Meets Dubai: 'We Create Drama' Film Festival Returns At Paramount Hotels

Following the success of the past three We Create Drama Film Festival seasons, the curtain rises once again on 'We Create Drama, the highly anticipated film festival hosted by Paramount Hotels. This global platform has become a premier stage for emerging filmmakers and daring storytellers to showcase their craft and shape the future of cinema.

This year, 'We Create Drama' returns bolder and more dramatic than ever before. Paramount Hotel Midtown will be a part of the competition this year, marking its first participation since the Film Festival's inception in 2022. Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown will evolve from just luxurious destinations into dynamic canvases and vibrant hubs for creativity. These iconic lifestyle destinations will transform into sanctuaries for dreamers, innovators and storytellers-places where visions are realized and dreams take flight. In this cinematic haven, emerging filmmakers will compete to craft the next award-winning short film, stepping boldly into the legacy of Paramount Pictures and the legendary films that have defined the industry.

At the heart of Paramount Hotels lies a brand vision 'For the Creative, By the Creative' a narrative that celebrates the limitless potential of storytelling. This vision fuels every project, collaboration and experience within the hotels, making them more than just places to stay.

As Season 4 unfolds, the stakes are higher than ever. The festival promises to be a thrilling showcase of undiscovered talent, with emerging filmmakers pushing the boundaries of creativity. In an exciting move to broaden the festival's reach, submissions will now be accepted via Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, opening the door to a new generation of storytellers from around the world.

'We Create Drama' is a collaborative partnership between Paramount Hotels and renowned industry leaders who share the same passion for storytelling. Paramount Hotels, in collaboration with Nicolas Naim, founder of Scripted Events, the visionary behind the We Create Drama Film Festival, joins forces with Westford University, Nikon Middle East FZE, Grand Stores, and Aputure to provide aspiring filmmakers with everything they need to bring their stories to life. Together, they are ensuring that this year's festival is a true celebration of innovation, craftsmanship, and cinematic excellence.

Submission and production guidelines:

Filmmakers are invited to submit scripts that ignite drama, break creative boundaries and embody the power of storytelling. Each submission must be 3 to 10 minutes long, accompanied by a log line, synopsis and adhere to professional industry standards. What sets this season apart is the unique challenge: every film must be shot entirely within the stunning confines of Paramount Hotel Dubai or Paramount Hotel Midtown, within a single 24-hour filming window. The pressure is on but so is the opportunity to create something truly unforgettable.

Selection and production:

A distinguished panel of judges, featuring industry experts and acclaimed filmmakers will meticulously review the entries and selected to 12 scripts. Shortlisted filmmakers will embark on an exhilarating production journey in May, armed with professional filmmaking equipment provided by our festival partners – Nikon Middle East FZE, Aputure Middle East and Grand Stores.

The shooting window runs from May 12 to May 29, with each team getting a 24-hour slot at selected hotel locations.

The grand finale:

This year, We Create Drama Film Festival will take a more elevated twist, offering a week-long opportunity to screen short films at Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown, giving filmmakers a unique chance to share their work with a wider audience. In addition to the screenings, the festival will host a series of film-making workshops led by industry experts. These workshops will cover everything from scriptwriting and filming techniques to innovative storytelling approaches, all taking place throughout the first week of June, leading up to the Grand Finale. This dynamic program will provide aspiring filmmakers with valuable skills and insights to help them hone their craft and push creative boundaries.

Prestigious awards up for grabs include:

. Film of the Year

. Director of the Year

. Actor & Actress of the Year

. Writer of the Year

. DOP of the Year

Winners will walk away with exciting prizes, including high-end filmmaking gear and luxury hotel experiences, ensuring they continue their cinematic journey with the finest tools at their disposal.

New this year: the short film corner:

In addition to the main competition, this year introduces the Short Film Corner a showcase of selected short films that will screen leading up to the grand finale.

. Selected films will be screened at Paramount Hotels throughout the festival.

. The Short Film Corner will feature talks from directors, industry panels and networking opportunities.

. Filmmakers can submit their short films via email to ... with the subject line:

Short Film Submission – We Create Drama 2025.

Filmmakers keen to make their mark in the industry can submit their scripts via Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok using the official festival hashtags, or email their submissions to ... Each team can have a maximum of five members officially recognised.

“Paramount Hotels is a place where creativity thrives, making it the perfect stage for storytelling. Season 4 of 'We Create Drama' promises to be our most exciting yet, showcasing the vision and talent of emerging filmmakers. We look forward to witnessing the compelling stories that will come to life this year,” said Nicholas Chalmers, General Manager at Paramount Hotel Dubai.“This year, we are elevating the festival experience, expanding creative possibilities and accessibility for filmmakers. We Create Drama is not just a competition-it's a guide for emerging talent and we're proud to be the stage where their stories come to life,” said Pascal Eggerstedt, General Manager of Paramount Hotel Midtown.

For more information about the“We Create Drama” Film Festival, visit