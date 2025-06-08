Thousands Join Pride March Through Geneva

Deutsch de Tausende Menschen am Pride-Marsch durch Genf Original Read more: Tausende Menschen am Pride-Marsch durch Gen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Thousands of people attended the big Pride march in Geneva on Saturday afternoon. In a festive atmosphere, the Geneva Pride organisation warned of the threats to LGBTQIA+ people. This content was published on June 8, 2025 - 11:39 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Fascist politicians are targeting LGBTQIA+ people by minimising social, mental, physical and sexual violence against them,” said Xavier Lavatelli, Co-President of Geneva Pride. In Switzerland, the announced cuts to the federal budget jeopardise prevention.“We demand equal treatment,” he emphasised.

Under grey skies, the colourful demonstration started at Quai Wilson and led over the Mont Blanc Bridge to the Parc des Bastions.“Love has no gender”,“Queer liberation” and“God loves unconditionally” could be read on signs.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex. The + symbolises other gender identities.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Demographics How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property market Read more: How retiring baby boomers could crash Swiss property marke