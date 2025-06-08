Thousands Join Pride March Through Geneva
“Fascist politicians are targeting LGBTQIA+ people by minimising social, mental, physical and sexual violence against them,” said Xavier Lavatelli, Co-President of Geneva Pride. In Switzerland, the announced cuts to the federal budget jeopardise prevention.“We demand equal treatment,” he emphasised.
Under grey skies, the colourful demonstration started at Quai Wilson and led over the Mont Blanc Bridge to the Parc des Bastions.“Love has no gender”,“Queer liberation” and“God loves unconditionally” could be read on signs.
LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex. The + symbolises other gender identities.
