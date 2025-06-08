Sharjah Chamber To Honour Sharjah Excellence Award Winners On June 25, Announces New Award Category For Upcoming Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Sharjah Excellence Award (SEA)'s Board of Trustees has announced that the closing ceremony to honour the winners of the award's 2024 edition will take place on June 25.

The award is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The board also commended the notable growth in participation for this year's edition of the award.

The announcement was made during the regular meeting of SEA's Board of Trustees, chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Hamad Ali Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD); H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); H.E. Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Al Shehhi, SCCI's Board Member; H.E. Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa); H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; H.E. Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Deputy Chancellor of the University of Sharjah for Community Affairs; and H.E. Lalu Samuel, Managing Director of Pierlite Middle East Sharjah.

During the meeting, SEA's Board of Trustees approved an extension of the registration deadline for the award's 2025 edition to January 31, 2026. Discussions included key proposals, most notably the potential launch of a new category titled“Best Service Entity”. The Board also underscored the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange with prominent excellence awards across the UAE.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais opened the meeting by welcoming the attendees and praising the efforts and achievements of the Sharjah Excellence Award's team.

He affirmed the Sharjah Chamber's ongoing commitment to enhancing the award's impact as a strategic platform for promoting excellence and innovation across the business sector. This initiative aligns with Sharjah's integrated development strategy, which prioritises quality, innovation, and institutional excellence in building a competitive and sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Al Owais further underlined the award's role as a catalyst for advancing corporate performance standards and actively contributing to the ambitious development path of Sharjah and the UAE.

For her part, Nada Al-Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, stated that the meeting produced key outcomes that will define the award's upcoming phase. Among them is the decision to extend the registration deadline for the next cycle to January 31, 2026, allowing greater participation from private sector institutions. SEA's Board of Trustees also recommended evaluating the introduction of a new category under the title“Sharjah Award for Best Service Entity”.

Al-Hajri further noted that the meeting discussed several development proposals aimed at enhancing the award's appeal and expanding its outreach impact, including a suggestion to allow participation from companies operating across all emirates of the UAE.