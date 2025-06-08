LA Protests: Donald Trump Deploys 2,000 National Guards Amid Demonstrations Against Immigration Raids

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to commend the National Guard for restoring order after two days of violent protests and clashes in Los Angeles. And, Trump criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, labeling them as "incompetent" in handling both the protests and broader administrative issues.

"Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest," Trump posted.

"We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual... unable to handle the task," he wrote.

He referenced past wildfire responses and accused state officials of dragging their feet on infrastructure approvals.

"Just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!"

Protesters accused of being paid agitators

Trump also condemned the protestors, calling them "Radical Left" and claiming many were not genuine demonstrators but paid instigators.

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED."

Calls for mask ban

Trump demanded a ban on wearing masks at protests, questioning the motives behind face coverings.

"From now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???"