Delhi CM Rekha Gupta BLASTS AAP Over Demolition Row: 'Yeh Nautanki Party Ha'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hit out at AAP after the Madrasi Camp demolition in Jangpura. Calling AAP a 'Nautanki Party,' she defended the demolition as per court orders to prevent flooding. AAP leaders protested, citing poor relocation and broken promises. Tensions between BJP and AAP escalate.

