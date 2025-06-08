Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta BLASTS AAP Over Demolition Row: 'Yeh Nautanki Party Ha'


2025-06-08 09:00:53
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hit out at AAP after the Madrasi Camp demolition in Jangpura. Calling AAP a 'Nautanki Party,' she defended the demolition as per court orders to prevent flooding. AAP leaders protested, citing poor relocation and broken promises. Tensions between BJP and AAP escalate.

