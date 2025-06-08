Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Event Permitted Despite Objection From Karnataka Police

Bengaluru: The stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration in Chinnaswamy stadium could have been avoided if the organisers had listened to the warning issued by police authorities. A letter written by a top police officer has revealed that Karnataka police warned that lakhs of fans would come to Vidhana Soudha, and that there was the possibility of overcrowding.

Two senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have stepped down, while the state government faces mounting criticism for its role in the disaster. RCB's marketing and revenue head Nikhil Sosale was arrested at Bengaluru airport when he was leaving with his family to Mumbai. An FIR has been filed against the Karnataka Cricket Association, RCB franchise, and event management company DNA Entertainment for the stampede, which claimed the lives of 11 people and injured over 50 others.

What were the concerns raised by police?

The letter, written on the day of the stampede by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) MN Karibasavana Gowda, said that lakhs of cricket fans would come to Vidhana Soudha. "Since there is a shortage of security personnel, making bandobast will be a problem,” the letter, accessed by TOI, read. The letter was also shared with the then police commissioner B Dayananda, who shared it with chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh. However, the event got clearance.

In his letter, Gowda had expressed concerns about security, time to arrange vital installations, and threats at 10 public points. The letter also highlighted the sensitive status of the venue and inadequate CCTV cameras to monitor the event. According to reports, senior IAS officer G Sathyavathi, in-charge of the event at Vidhana Soudha, publicly urged fans to go to Chinnaswamy stadium before the stampede occurred.

BJP demands resignation of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

BJP leader CT Ravi held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responsible for the tragedy, saying that "such an event could only have been organized with their permission." Ravi questioned how the event was allowed, despite police advising against it.

"Despite the Police advising against it, under whose pressure was permission given to hold this event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium? Should that person not be investigated?" he demanded. Ravi demanded an independent judicial enquiry under the High Court Chief Justice to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy. CM Siddarmaiah and the Deputy CM DK Shivakumar should resign. We also demand an independent judicial enquiry under the High Court Chief Justice,” he said.