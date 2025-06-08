Brazil Forward Neymar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ruled Out Of Upcoming Matches For Santos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Brazilian forward Neymar has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, Santos Football Club confirmed in a statement reported by Brazilian media.

The 33-year-old striker began exhibiting symptoms on Thursday and was promptly withdrawn from all team activities. Subsequent medical tests confirmed the presence of the virus, the club announced on Saturday.

Neymar's diagnosis comes at a crucial juncture for Santos, who are preparing for their final league fixture before the Brazilian Serie A takes a break for the Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States from 14 June to 13 July. The club did not specify how long the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona star would be sidelined due to the infection.

The forward was already set to miss Santos' upcoming league match against Fortaleza on Thursday, but this was due to a suspension rather than health concerns. With Neymar now testing positive for COVID-19, his absence from the squad is further extended, adding to the challenges faced by the team.

Neymar's contract with Santos is due to expire on 30 June, leaving his future at the club uncertain. The Brazilian international has had a mixed season, hampered by injuries that have limited his playing time. To date, he has made 12 appearances across all competitions, registering three goals and three assists.

The Brazilian league will pause after the Fortaleza fixture, as attention shifts to the Club World Cup, where top clubs from around the globe will compete. Santos will hope to regroup and prepare for the tournament without their talismanic forward.

Santos has only two wins in 11 league matches this year and sits in 18th-place in the 20-team standings, inside the relegation zone.