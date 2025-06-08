Akshay Kumar Wears Killer Mask, Interviews Fans Outside Theater After Housefull 5 Screening [WATCH]
Akshay Kumar, excited about his film 'Housefull 5', visited a Mumbai theater to gauge audience reactions. Wearing the killer mask from the film, he interviewed viewers exiting the show. He shared the video on social media, captioning it, "Decided to wear the killer mask and interview people exiting the Housefull 5 show in Bandra. Almost got caught, but escaped. Fun experience." The video shows Akshay asking the audience about their thoughts on the film and their favorite characters. Most didn't recognize him and freely shared their opinions, while some gave him strange looks and ignored him.
Akshay Kumar's Video Receives Fan Comments
Fans praised Akshay's prank. One user wrote, "Only AK sir can do this." Another commented, "How could people not recognize his voice? I wish I was there." One user noted, "A guy at the gate finally recognized him and said, 'It's Akshay Kumar.'" Another fan wrote, "Akshay sir, your entry in Housefull 5 set it on fire." Another exclaimed, "Who are these people? Where did they come from? I would recognize Akshay Kumar sir in a heartbeat. Love you Akki Paaji."
'Housefull 5' Box Office Performance
Released on June 6th, 'Housefull 5' earned ₹24.35 crore on its first day and ₹32.38 crore on the second, reaching a net collection of ₹56.71 crore in India. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the multi-starrer features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Akashdeep Sabir. Bobby Deol makes a cameo appearance.
