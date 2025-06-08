Sacrificial Meat Distributed To Families Under Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative (PHOTO)
IDEA informed Trend that the latest destination of the charity campaign was the Narimanov district of Baku, where holiday food packages, including portions of sacrificial meat, were delivered to 100 low-income families.
The primary goal of the“Our Kitchen” social project is to further strengthen solidarity in society by providing hot meals and food assistance to low-income families and individuals in need. Since its launch, volunteers of the project have delivered hot meals and food aid to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding areas, offering compassion and hope in their daily lives.
The website of the“Our Kitchen” project ( ) has also been launched, enabling individuals to donate or join the initiative as volunteers.
