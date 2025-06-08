Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sacrificial Meat Distributed To Families Under Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's Initiative (PHOTO)


2025-06-08 05:13:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The charity campaign held as part of the“Our Kitchen” social project continues at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, in connection with the Eid al-Adha holiday and in support of low-income families.

IDEA informed Trend that the latest destination of the charity campaign was the Narimanov district of Baku, where holiday food packages, including portions of sacrificial meat, were delivered to 100 low-income families.

The primary goal of the“Our Kitchen” social project is to further strengthen solidarity in society by providing hot meals and food assistance to low-income families and individuals in need. Since its launch, volunteers of the project have delivered hot meals and food aid to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding areas, offering compassion and hope in their daily lives.

