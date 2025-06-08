From On-Screen To Off-Screen: Bollywood's 8 Most Iconic Best Friend Duos

It's National Best Friend Day! Let's celebrate some iconic Bollywood BFFs, including childhood pals and more recent pairings. Their bond remains strong through thick and thin.

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn's friendship is low-key but strong. They've done cameos for each other, keeping their bond mostly private. Ajay revealed they may not meet often, but they talk and don't let rivalry affect their friendship.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher have shared a strong bond since childhood. Kher describes their friendship as one-of-a-kind and says he treats Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya like his own, highlighting their deep-rooted connection.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla share a long-standing friendship. They've acted together in several hit films, co-founded a production house, and are co-owners of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing strong camaraderie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for over two decades, supporting each other unconditionally. In 2006, Kareena praised Amrita's down-to-earth nature.

5. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are childhood friends, having spent their early years and schooling together. Their bond remains strong.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are childhood friends and schoolmates. They debuted together with 'Wake Up Sid,' and Ayan continues to cast Ranbir in his films.

7. Karan Johar and Kajol share a strong friendship. Karan used to exclusively cast Kajol, considering her his lucky charm.

8. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are thick as thieves. They've worked together and, despite busy schedules, cherish their time together.