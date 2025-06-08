Jamming Could Be Key To Dodging China's PL-15 Missiles

MENAFN - Asia Times) A month ago , I wrote about India's loss of three Rafale fighter jets. I pointed out that the information was very preliminary until more was learned. At the time I wrote, we did not have information on Pakistani losses. We are still missing reliable accounts from either side.

However, the most important question, assuming the initial report's validity, is the performance of China's relatively new air-to-air missile, known as the PL-15.

PL-15 is a beyond visual range missile that is somewhat similar to US BVR missiles such as the AIM-120. It appears as a fast and powerful missile, flying to its target at Mach 5, which is the low end of hypersonic speed.

The missile has a dual-pulse engine. The first pulse, initiated at launch, drives the missile toward its target. As the missile runs out of energy near the target, a second engine pulse helps to re-accelerate the missile.

This significantly contributes to the PL-15's lethality, as speed makes evasion difficult for the target. The Russians and the Chinese have emphasized maneuverability as US warplanes, especially the F-35, mostly have not. The exception is the F-22, which is a stealth aircraft.