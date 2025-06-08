Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, China Deepen Strategic Ties Through Belt And Road Initiative

Azerbaijan, China Deepen Strategic Ties Through Belt And Road Initiative


2025-06-08 01:04:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a notable acceleration of bilateral relations, Azerbaijan and China officially upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in April this year. This development marks a significant evolution in the diplomatic and economic trajectory between the two nations-one rooted in years of collaboration but now poised to achieve deeper integration under China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN08062025000195011045ID1109648748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search