COVID-19 Update: Total Cases Cross 5,750 In India, 4 New Deaths Recorded Till 8 Am On June 8
New cases since yesterday number at 391 across India, with Kerala being the most affected, having reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, data showed. It is followed by Gujarat (102 new cases), Delhi (73), Maharashtra (29), Tamil Nadu (27), West Bengal (26), Chattisgarh (17), and Andhra Pradesh (10).
Further, the total number of patients discharged since January 2025 is at 5,484 with as many as 760 of these being till June 8.
Only four states - Arunachal Pradesh , Chandigarh (Union Territory), Mizoram and Tripura, did not report new cases over the past 24 hours, as per the data.Also Read | Experts call for tracking source, transmission of new covid cases COVID-19 death tally: 4 new die, total at 59 so far this year
And, the death toll this year is at 59 so far, with four new COVID-19 deaths reported in India till 8 am on June 8, the Ministry said.
- One death was reported in Madhya Pradesh, where a 45-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant died after suffering from seizures. Later the COVID-19 RTPCR tested positive. In Maharashtra, a 63-year-old man, suffering from hyperthyroidism passed away. While in Kerala, a 59-year-old man with stage 4 advanced lung carcinoma died from COVID-19. In Tamil Nadu, a 79-year-old diabetic man, bedridden for past one month, passed away from COVID-19 induced pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Overall, since January 2025, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths - 18, followed by Kerala (12), Delhi and Karnataka (7 each), Tamil Nadu (5), Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat (2 each); and Rajasthan and West Bengal (1 each).
To bolster readiness, the central government has initiated mock drills across hospitals nationwide, evaluating critical resources such as oxygen supply, ventilators, and essential medicines to handle potential surges efficiently.
