Shilpa Shetty's THESE 8 Films Never Got Released - Here's Why

Shilpa Shetty turns 50 today! Born on June 8, 1975, she began her film journey in 1993. While she's starred in many hits, several of her announced films were shelved. Here are 9 that never got released.

Dostana

Shilpa Shetty had signed the film Dostana with Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan, directed by Sanjay Gupta. Sadly, the project never moved forward and was shelved after the initial announcement.

Das

Shilpa Shetty was part of Das, a film featuring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Vinod Khanna, directed by Mukul S. Anand. After the director's sudden death, the film was shelved. However, its song Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani was released and became a popular patriotic anthem.

Commissioner

After Dhadkan, Sunil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty were set to reunite in a film called Commissioner. However, due to financial problems, the project was stopped and never went ahead with production.

Junoon (2002)

Director Sanjay Khanna started filming Junoon with Shilpa Shetty, Chandrachur Singh, and Kiran Kumar. However, the film was shelved for unknown reasons and never made it to theatres, despite some progress in the initial stages.

Lal Batti (2002)

Aruna Raje was set to direct a bold film featuring Shilpa Shetty as a prostitute. However, the project was shelved even before filming could begin, and no further updates about its development were ever shared.

Rudra (1994)

Reports said Shilpa Shetty was set to star with her ex-boyfriend Akshay Kumar in a film titled Rudra. However, the project never took off and was shelved before shooting could even begin.

Ek Pal Ke Liye (2001)

Directed by Anirban, this untitled film was meant to mark singer Kamal Khan's acting debut, with Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Suri in lead roles. Unfortunately, the project stalled during production and was eventually shelved, never making it to theaters.

Sooraj Pe Dastak (2004)

British-Indian production house Dakota Delta Productions planned a film directed by Mahmud Sipra, featuring Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar. Despite the big names attached, the movie never moved forward and was ultimately shelved before it could go into production.