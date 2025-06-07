Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Mortar, Vehicles, Drone Launch Sites Near Vovchansk
"On the Vovchansk front, reconnaissance-strike groups of the Furia strike drone aviation complexes company from the Hart brigade identified and struck the enemy mortar, two vehicles, a communications antenna, two enemy UAV launch sites using FPV drones and munitions, and also neutralized seven invaders," the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy Russian Buk -M3 missile system
As reported earlier, operators of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian military near the Ukrainian border in the Kursk sector, capturing one invader.
