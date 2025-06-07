American Management University Takes First Steps Towards Accreditation With ACBSP And IACBE Memberships

American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site.

American Management University's recent acceptance into educational membership with ACBSP and IACBE shows strategic commitment to rigorous academic standards

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University (AMU) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as an Educational Member of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). These prestigious memberships mark important first steps towards full accreditation with these globally recognized agencies. Official announcements and details are expected within the next few days.Membership in ACBSP and IACBE underscores AMU's dedication to maintaining academic excellence, adhering to global standards, and providing enhanced opportunities for its students and alumni. These affiliations position AMU to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration with leading institutions in business education worldwide, as AMU begins preparations for the full accreditation processes."Joining ACBSP and renewing our membership with IACBE are significant initial milestones in our broader accreditation goals," said Roy Virgen, Founder and CEO of American Management University. "These memberships highlight our commitment to academic quality, innovation in education, and ensuring our students are well-prepared for global leadership roles."ACBSP and IACBE are internationally recognized accreditation bodies that promote excellence in business education through rigorous academic standards and continuous improvement initiatives. AMU's association with these organizations will further enhance its ability to offer competitive, relevant, and respected business programs as it moves forward in pursuing full accreditation.AMU looks forward to leveraging these memberships to foster academic collaborations, share best practices, and continue raising the bar for business education.For more information, please visit AMU's website or contact AMU at: ....About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University (AMU) is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education designed to develop ethical leaders who can positively impact their communities and the global marketplace. Offering innovative programs across various business disciplines, AMU continues to expand its academic reputation and global recognition.

