SBU Shows New Footage From Operation Spiderweb

"The footage captures the entire flight of an SBU FPV drone - from launch atop a modular home to its strike on a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the Belaya airbase. Notably, the video shows the drone traveling a considerable distance and entering the airfield undetected, where smoke is already visible from previously hit aircraft," the statement reads.

On June 1, the SBU carried out a unique special operation dubbed "Spiderweb," striking multiple Russian airbases, including Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As a result of the operation, 41 Russian strategic aircraft were hit, including A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22M3s, and Tu-160s.

According to SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, Operation "Spiderweb" was executed simultaneously across three time zones and posed a major logistical challenge. The SBU first smuggled FPV drones into Russia, followed later by modular wooden houses. Once inside Russia, the drones were concealed under the roofs of the houses, which were mounted on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones were launched toward their targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Operation Spiderweb was conducted entirely by Ukraine, without assistance from foreign partners.

Photo provided by SBU source