Madhya Pradesh To Host Solar Energy Summit As Part Of Renewable Power Push

MENAFN - KNN India)The Madhya Pradesh government will conduct the 'Suryamitra Agriculture Feeder Scheme Summit' on June 10 at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center in Bhopal, according to a government official announcement Friday.

The summit forms part of the state's accelerated solar energy promotion initiative, reported ET.

The event will focus on the 'vocal for local' approach and aims to provide comprehensive information to developers and stakeholders regarding bidding procedures, financial frameworks, and technical requirements for solar projects.

State officials indicated the summit represents a strategic move toward achieving energy independence, supporting agricultural communities, and establishing clean energy leadership within the region.

Madhya Pradesh has established an ambitious target of reaching 500 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2030, with plans to engage various stakeholders including the farming community in this renewable energy transition.

The state government has already implemented approximately 8,000 dedicated agricultural feeders to ensure profitable farming operations and guarantee 10 hours of daily power supply for irrigation purposes.

The solar project framework allows installations at full capacity relative to substation load requirements.

The Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam has issued tenders for developer selection, with successful projects operating under 25-year Power Purchase Agreements with the state government.

Officials emphasized the importance of generating and utilizing solar energy at consumption points to maximize efficiency.

The federal Ministry of New and Renewable Energy supports these efforts through the PM-KUSUM Scheme, which focuses on meeting farmers' energy requirements by establishing solar generation facilities near agricultural areas while creating additional income opportunities for rural communities.

The state continues its systematic approach to solar energy expansion through consecutive plant commissioning, progressively increasing solar power's contribution to the overall energy generation portfolio.

(KNN Bureau)