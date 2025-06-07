ICEA Urges Interstate Coordination To Maximize Electronics Manufacturing Incentives
Several states including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh are developing distinct policies to encourage component manufacturing within their jurisdictions.
This state-level initiative reflects broader national objectives to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing capabilities and reduce import dependence across the supply chain.
During an industry event in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), outlined the central government's commitment to fostering domestic electronics production through a hybrid incentive structure.
The scheme combines capital expenditure support with turnover-linked incentives specifically designed for component manufacturers, emphasising the critical role states must play in transforming India into a global component manufacturing hub.
Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary, Information Technology and Electronics Communications for the Andhra Pradesh government, presented the draft Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy (ECMS) during the event.
The proposed Andhra Pradesh policy includes substantial financial incentives designed to accelerate investment across the component manufacturing value chain.
Key provisions include 50 percent capital expenditure support for component manufacturers establishing operations in the state, turnover-linked incentives that double central government incentives, development of specialised infrastructure and plug-and-play industrial clusters, and comprehensive support for talent development, skills training, and research and development activities.
Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, emphasised the importance of industry commitment to achieving high domestic value addition and establishing robust supply chain infrastructure for electronics manufacturing.
The association's position reflects growing recognition that successful implementation of component manufacturing initiatives requires coordinated effort between government policy frameworks and private sector investment strategies.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment