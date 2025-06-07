403
UNRWA: Israel Prohibiting Dissemination Of Truth By Preventing Foreign Journalists From Entering Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 7 (Petra)-- The Israeli occupation authorities' refusal to allow international journalists to enter the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression, according to Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), is a "ban on reporting the truth."
In a post on the X platform, Lazzarini emphasized that the occupation authorities' refusal to allow foreign journalists to enter Gaza since the start of the war is unlike any other conflict in contemporary history and that it essentially prevents them from reporting the truth from the Gaza Strip.
In the post he added "The occupation authorities' actions against journalists, particularly those from other countries, are "the perfect recipe for fueling media misinformation, deepening polarization, and obscuring humanity."
Lazzarini demanded the "lifting of the ban" placed on foreign media organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, the freedom of foreign journalists to operate and report outside of the Strip, and assistance for their Palestinian counterparts who continue to perform their valiant work despite suffering great hardship.
