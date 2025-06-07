Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heatwave To Grip North India In Next 4-5 Days, Issues Yellow Alert In Mumbai
According to the met department, the heat wave in North West India, specifically in West Rajasthan, would arrive on 9 June. While the South Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh, the heat wave is expected to occur on 10 June.Also Read | Rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi and Kolkata; orange alert for Himachal
Also, in the national capital it is estimated that the temperature will rise by 2-4 degree Celsius over the next 3-4 days , reaching 43-44 degree Celsius. However, there is no alert for NCR Delhi.
Among other details, IMD predicted that the monsoon will revive across the entire South Peninsula in next 3-4 days. It added that heavy rainfall may occur in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said,“The temperature, which is currently normal or lower than usual, will gradually increase over the next 4-5 days. Additionally, there is a possibility of a heat wave in North West India, specifically in West Rajasthan; this heat wave may arrive on 9th June. In South Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh, the heat wave is expected to occur on 10th June... In South India, after 3-4 days, we predict that the monsoon will revive across the entire South Peninsula. Furthermore, heavy rainfall may occur in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu... In Delhi, we have no warning regarding the heat wave; however, it is estimated that the temperature will rise by 2-4°C over the next 3-4 days, reaching 43-44°c. There is no alert for NCR Delhi.”Also Read | In Pics: Early monsoon in India leads to flood alerts and evacuations Monsoon situation in Mumbai:
The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is under yellow alert , where IMD predicted heavy rains in the next 24 hours.
Earlier, the IMD issued a Red Alert, expecting an intense spell of rainfall expected to last 2–3 hours. However, the spell is now subsiding, which is why it was categorised as a nowcast warning.Also Read | IMD warning on rains, heatwave: Heavy rains in NE states, Himachal
IMD Scientist Sushma Nair said, as ANI quoted,“It is important to understand that the warning issued for the next 24 hours is a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, a Red Alert was issued for an intense spell of rainfall expected to last 2–3 hours. That particular spell is now subsiding, which is why it was categorised as a nowcast warning.”
With agency inputs.
